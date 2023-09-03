Ann M. (Lanza) Hamlin, 89, of Clarion, formerly of Akron, passed away Sunday morning, August 27, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on November 1, 1933 in Lancaster; daughter of the late Charles and Louise Garver Lanza.

Ann married the love of her life, Jan A. Hamlin, who preceded her in death after 65 years of marriage.

She worked as a hostess for the Akron Restaurant until she retired.

Ann was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ephrata.

She then attended the Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville after moving to Clarion in 2021.

Ann participated in Silver Sneakers at the Clarion YMCA and enjoyed going to the Clarion Senior Center.

She was a resident at Highland Oaks at Water Run for the past 5 months and enjoyed working on word puzzles and spending time with her family and friends.

Ann loved the outdoors, especially the beach and the Clarion River.

She is survived by her son, Stephen C. Hamlin and his wife, Kathleen (Zellner), of Little River, SC; her daughter, Kathie Jo Reep and her husband, Jeff, of Clarion; 4 grandchildren, Emerson Hamlin and his wife, Tonya, Stevie Hamlin, Matthew Marchalonis and his wife, Leslie, and Michael Marchalonis and his wife, Madison; and a great grandson, Callahan Marchalonis.

She is also survived by her sister, Mae Massa of California.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Rowe and 2 brothers, Guy Lanza and Charles Lanza.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A graveside service will be held at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Ephrata at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.