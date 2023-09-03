 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sunday, September 3, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

It’s that time of year!

Ingredients

3 cups 2% milk
3/4 cup canned pumpkin

1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1-1/2 cups hot brewed espresso or strong brewed dark roast coffee
Optional: Whipped cream and additional nutmeg

Directions

-Place the first 6 ingredients in a large saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until heated through. Stir in hot espresso. Pour into warm mugs. If desired, top with whipped cream and additional nutmeg.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


