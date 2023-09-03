Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Spice Latte

It’s that time of year!

Ingredients

3 cups 2% milk

3/4 cup canned pumpkin



1/3 cup packed brown sugar1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon ground ginger1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg1-1/2 cups hot brewed espresso or strong brewed dark roast coffeeOptional: Whipped cream and additional nutmeg

Directions

-Place the first 6 ingredients in a large saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until heated through. Stir in hot espresso. Pour into warm mugs. If desired, top with whipped cream and additional nutmeg.

