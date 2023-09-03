Clarion Man Killed in Lycoming County Crash

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Montoursville have released the details of a Friday afternoon crash that claimed the life of a local man.

(Photo above courtesy Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company.)

Tyler J. Parks, 29, of Clarion, was traveling on State Route 14 near Trout Run, Lycoming County, when his 2011 Honda Civic entered the path of a 2015 Dodge Ram operated by William R. Hakes, 67, of Williamsport.

Hakes’ truck, which was hauling a camper, subsequently collided with Parks’ vehicle causing the car to spin counterclockwise before coming to a final rest facing northwest.

Parks was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 p.m. by Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr.

Hakes and his passenger, Theresa M. Hakes, 72, were not injured.

The occupants of both vehicles were wearing safety belts.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.