Golden Eagles Wrap Tournament Sweep with 3-1 Win over Fayetteville State

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team overcame a sluggish start to control the final three sets of action, as Clarion beat Fayetteville State 3-1 (17-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13) in their final match of the Tony Banner Memorial Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

After the Broncos opened the match with an impressive first-set victory, the Golden Eagles rallied and dictated the action for the final three sets. Clarion hit .000 in the opening frame, compared to Fayetteville State’s .333 attack percentage, but after that, the tables turned: the Golden Eagles hit .345 in the last three sets while holding the Broncos to a .136 mark.

Cassidy Snider followed up her command performance against Shippensburg the night before with another big match, hitting a match-high 18 kills for a .343 attack percentage. Charlie Allison was also efficient and effective, hitting .409 with 12 kills on just 22 attempts. Freshman Taylor Haupt saw her most significant game action to date, playing in the final three sets and recording nine kills, seven digs, and a .263 attack percentage.

Snider was named the MVP of the Tony Banner Memorial Tournament, after averaging 4.27 kills per set and hitting at a .360 clip. Also earning All-Tournament Team honors for Clarion were Allison and London Fuller .

The Broncos blitzed the Golden Eagles in the first set, turning a modest 9-7 advantage into a 21-14 deficit fairly quickly. Chiara Vittoni finished off the first set with a kill to make it 25-17, and Fayetteville State appeared to have the edge in momentum. They also led 7-5 in the second set until a 3-0 run by the Golden Eagles put the home team on top, with London Fuller scoring on a setter dump play and Snider bashing kills on the next two points. Snider later evened things up at 10 with a kill, and a series of Bronco errors gave Clarion the opening they needed. Haupt served up a 6-0 run that included two aces, as well as two kills by Allison, to make it 23-14. Fuller and Snider delivered kills on consecutive points to finish off the set and even up the match.

The Golden Eagles rode the wave of emotion into the third set, opening the game on a 9-3 run that was capped with an ace by Sophia Lucas . A later 7-0 run sealed the deal, as Abigail Selfridge dealt a pair of aces and Fuller made it 20-9 with a tip kill. Freshman Savannah Taosoga hit through the block on set point, delivering a 25-13 set win. The lead reached double-digits in the fourth set after a setter dump by Fuller made it 16-6, and Haupt hit kills on back-to-back points to finish off the Broncos at match point.

