Robert “Rob” Arden Davis, Jr. 61 of Jackson Center, PA passed into the arms of his loving Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

On October 12, 1961, Rob was born in Corry, PA to Robert A. Davis, Sr. of Edinboro, PA and Anne Shabaan of Corry, PA.

He graduated in 1979 from General McLane High School.

He served in the US Air Force, and after receiving an honorable discharge, he then continued to serve in the US Air Force Reserve for several years.

Rob was a sales manager working through the years for several companies including Pennock’s Sales and Service in McKean, PA; Findley Welding Supply; General Welding; Airgas; and Goss Gas in Franklin, PA

Rob married Melinda (Mindy) Marsh of Cambridge Springs, PA in October 1990.

They moved to Harrisville, PA where they built their life together.

They were blessed with three daughters: Julia (Johnny) Stiglitz of Knox, PA; Morgan Davis (Chad Hulings) of Slippery Rock; and Jordan Davis of Harrisville, PA.

Rob will be remembered by his friends and family for his sense of humor and love of life.

He never hesitated to share his love of America.

He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, attending the races with his buddy, Jack, camping with Bobby and spending time with his friends and family.

In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by his parents, step-parents, Iva Davis & Adel Shabaan, sister, Kathy Booth of Lewes, DE; brother, Rusty (Desiree) Davis of Girard, PA and multiple aunts, uncles, brothers and sister, in-laws and nieces and nephews.

His family would like to thank all the wonderful medical personnel that took care of him throughout his cancer battle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hillman Cancer Center of Pittsburgh, PA.

A Funeral Service will be observed at the Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, PA on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 1:00 PM.

The family will receive friends at the Smith Funeral Home in Slippery Rock on Friday, Sept. 8th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Interment will be in McCray Cemetery in Corry, PA.

