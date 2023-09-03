All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Gerard A. Bauer
G.A. Bauer served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Gerard A. Bauer (G.A.)
Born: April 26, 1938
Died: July 29, 2023
Hometown: Lucinda, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
G.A. enlisted into the United States Army in the 323rd Chemical Company Reserve on November 1, 1958.
G.A. proudly served his country for six years including a one-year station at Fort McClellan in Alabama.
He was honorably discharged on September 30, 1964, as a Sergeant.
He also served the community through his memberships with the St. Joseph’s Church of Lucinda, Pa., the Knights of Columbus, and the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company.
military honors were accorded during his viewing on August 2, 2023, at Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home.
He was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
