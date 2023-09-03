 

SPONSORED: Computer Support & Associates, Inc. – Your Local Computer Specialty Store

Sunday, September 3, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Since 1983, Computer Support & Associates has provided the best computing services to Clarion and the surrounding areas.

Computer Support offers computer sales and repair services, business software solutions, IT services (remote and onsite), and a variety of products such as re-certified computers and laptops to meet the needs of any budget.

If your computer is running slow, recently crashed, or you suspect it may be infected with malware or a virus, their experienced technicians can help.

They also offer printers, ink, and toner for your printing and publishing needs.

From technicians to sales associates, Computer Support employees have the knowledge to satisfy your computer and technological needs.

For more information, call 814-226-7456 or visit www.computersup.com.

Computer Support is located at 860 S 5th Avenue in Clarion, PA.


