Karns City to Stream Vigil for Mason Martin

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Karns City Area School District will livestream a vigil being held for Mason Martin on Sunday evening.

Martin, a senior on the Karns City football team, collapsed on the field on Friday night in the third quarter of a game against Redbank Valley.

He was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh where he underwent emergency surgery overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning.

According to several sources close to the family who wished to remain anonymous, Martin suffered a significant brain bleed, as well as a collapsed lung.



(Karns City quarterback Mason Martin. Photo by Holly Mead.)

A vigil will held at Karns City’s Diehl Stadium on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The stadium is located at 1446 Kittanning Pike, Karns City, Pa.

If you are unable to attend in person, the livestream can be accessed here.

