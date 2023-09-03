State Police Calls: Police Investigating Theft, Lawnmower Found in Ditch on 66

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Theft in Jenks Township

According to a report released on August 30, PSP Marienville investigated a theft that occurred on Hemlock Street in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Police say 30 pairs of shoes, clothes, a vacuum, and a rug cleaner were stolen.

According to police, additional cleaning supplieswere also stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Riding Mower Found in Ditch in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding to a riding mower that was found in a ditch in Forest County.

Police say a lawn mower was found in a ditch along State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 7:38 a.m. on Thursday, August 31.

The lawn mower is a Stanley Yard & Garden Tractor Mower.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

