Tyler Parks, 29, of Clarion passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 in a vehicle accident.

Born November 9, 1993 in Franklin, Tyler was the son of Kevin and Amy Parks.

Tyler attended Keystone High School. He drove escort car for Rich Weiss.

Tyler enjoyed spending time with his son, dirt track racing on the xbox against his brother, hanging out with his friends and family, drawing and tearing things up on his big truck mobile game. He also enjoyed listening to loud music, riding 4-wheeler and cuddling his dog Pablo James Escobar.

Tyler is survived by his parents Kevin and Amy, his fiancée Amber Babyak, a son Errick Parks, a brother Austin Parks, a cousin that was like a brother Dylan Slaghenhaupt, his grandparents James and Bernadine Rex and several close aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents Gary and Mona Parks and an uncle James Rex.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 PM on Monday, September 4 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home 504 East Penn Ave., Knox. Funeral services will be held at 6 PM in the funeral home.

