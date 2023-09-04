 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, September 4, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Labor DayPartly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
TonightPatchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

TuesdayAreas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
ThursdayA chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
FridayA chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 74.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


