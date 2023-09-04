7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Labor DayPartly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
TonightPatchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
TuesdayAreas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
ThursdayA chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
FridayA chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 74.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.