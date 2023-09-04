 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Microwavable Apple Crisp

Monday, September 4, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Make some tasty Apple Crisp in just a fraction of the typical time.

Ingredients:

• 4 medium tart apples – peeled and sliced thin
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup sugar
• 2 tsp lemon juice
• 3/4 tsp ground cinnamon
• 2/3 cup old-fashioned oats
• 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
• 3 tbsp cold butter
• Vanilla ice cream – if desired

  1. In a large bowl, combine apples, 1 tbsp flour, sugar, lemon juice, and 1/4 tsp cinnamon. Pour into a greased, deep-dish bowl.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine oats, brown sugar and remaining flour and cinnamon. Cut in butter until crumbly then sprinkle over the apple mixture. Cover with waxed paper and microwave on high for 5-7 minutes or until apples are tender.
  3. Serve with ice cream is desired.
  4. Make 4-6 servings.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.