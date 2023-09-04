Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Microwavable Apple Crisp

Make some tasty Apple Crisp in just a fraction of the typical time.

Ingredients:

• 4 medium tart apples – peeled and sliced thin

• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour



• 1/4 cup sugar• 2 tsp lemon juice• 3/4 tsp ground cinnamon• 2/3 cup old-fashioned oats• 1/2 cup packed brown sugar• 3 tbsp cold butter• Vanilla ice cream – if desired

In a large bowl, combine apples, 1 tbsp flour, sugar, lemon juice, and 1/4 tsp cinnamon. Pour into a greased, deep-dish bowl. In a medium bowl, combine oats, brown sugar and remaining flour and cinnamon. Cut in butter until crumbly then sprinkle over the apple mixture. Cover with waxed paper and microwave on high for 5-7 minutes or until apples are tender. Serve with ice cream is desired. Make 4-6 servings.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.