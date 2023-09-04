Warden Jeff Hornberger Retiring from Clarion County Jail; ‘He Will be Missed.’

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Prison Warden Jeff Hornberger made it official at Friday morning’s prison board meeting that he will retire on September 7.

(PHOTO: Co-workers joined Warden Jeff Hornberger at his last prison board meeting to show their support. Pictured left to right – Dan Blose, James Schott, Christopher Magness, Mary Crawford, Hornberger, Sherry Yates, and Jeff Bailey.)

Hornberger was hired when the facility opened in 1995 and served as a warden for 20 years.

“It’s going to be hard, but after a long time, you sometimes want to look at working in the private sector,” Hornberger said. “I’ve enjoyed everything. We’ve had a lot of good times. We’ve had some bad times, but I’ve enjoyed everything. I will always be here for the county and support them in any way, shape, or form.”

Hornberger provided steady leadership and was named Pennsylvania Warden of the Year in 2015.

Commissioner Wayne Brosius, chair of the prison board, said that Hornberger will be missed. A new warden has not been selected.

“In my short time here, you have always been responsive and helped me in anything I’ve been doing,” Judge Sara Seidle Patton said. “As far as information about operations of the jail, we’ve had a couple of tough years with Covid, and you worked together with everyone to make sure that all of those new challenges and difficulties were completed very efficiently. Thank you.”

Asked if he would like to highlight any accomplishments during his leadership, Hornberger said there were many accomplishments that he was proud of, but it was hard to raise one above the other.

“It doesn’t take one person to run this jail. There have been many people who have played a role in our outstanding state inspections. It takes everyone from counselors to maintenance personnel and security personnel. The staff deserves more respect than it gets.

“The staff are the unsung heroes. You hear that about a lot of people. But you don’t see these people. They’re always locked down inside the facility. They do a great job and must be commended for what they do.”

Technology undoubtedly has changed the most since the jail opened in 1995.

“I was here when the jail opened, and we did not have a computer,” he said. “Everything was done on a word processor. When you can rely on technology, it is a great tool. It is the most frustrating thing you can deal with when it breaks down.”

One thing that hasn’t changed during Hornberger’s tenure is the facilities’ roof. Ironically, one of the actions at Hornberger’s last meeting was to approve a new roof by the jail board.

Clarion County Commissioners opened six bids for the roof replacement at a recent meeting. Clarion County Architect Amos Rudolph reviewed and approved Jamestown Roofing Inc. with a base bid of $624,000.00.

Based on the recommendation, the jail board approved Jamestown Roofing. The board is considering the project alone, but payments will also come from the prison commissary fund after reviewing financing options.

Installation is expected this fall.

A group of long-time staff members also attended the jail board meeting in support of the work of Hornberger.

One staff member asked if there might be conditions where Hornberger would remain as the warden. Hornberger offered a quick “no comment.”

