Local Woman Accused of Possessing Prohibited Weapon, Altered License Plate to Be Sentenced Tomorrow

trong>CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sentencing for a local woman accused of possessing a prohibited weapon, methamphetamine, and an altered license plate will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Tiffany Nichole Divins, of Strattanville, will be sentenced at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, with President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Divins pleaded guilty to the following charges on July 19:

– Fraud Altered/Forged/Counterfeit Title Registration Insurance, Misdemeanor 1



– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

As a reult of the guilty plea, the following charges were dismissed:

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offense Weapons, Misdemeanor 1

– Possession/Sale/Use Display Documents, Misdemeanor 1

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Driving While Operator’s Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

– Driving W/O A License, Summary

– Vehicle Registration Suspended, Summary

– Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Operating Vehicle W/O Req’d Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Failure To Obtain Inspection, Summary

– Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Registration Plate, Summary

Divins is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

The charges were originally filed by Clarion Borough Police Department in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on February 9, 2023, stemming from an incident that occurred on December 14, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint filed on February 7, 2023, a Clarion Borough Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on December 14, 2022, around 1:35 p.m. on a red Pontiac sedan that was displaying a Pa. truck registration.

According to the complaint, the following was reported through an investigation at the Clarion Borough Police Station impound:

– Divins had in her possession a knife with metal knuckles attached to it;

– Divins operated a red Pontiac with a Pa. truck registration, with the word “truck” painted yellow to match the rest of the plate;

– The license plate was allegedly stolen from a known individual;

– Divins’ license was suspended; she did not have a valid driver’s license;

– Registration and insurance on the Pontiac were suspended;

– The inspection on the Pontiac was expired; and

– A book bag found in the vehicle contained a small amount of methamphetamine.

