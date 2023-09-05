7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
TodayAreas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
TonightPatchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.
WednesdayPatchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
ThursdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday NightShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
FridayA chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday NightA chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayA chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 74.
