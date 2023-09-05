 

Clarion County Man Wins $300,000 on Scratch-Off Ticket at University Korner

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 @ 09:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

uk-clarionCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – University Korner in Rimersburg sold a $300,000.00 winning $3 Million Mega Stacks Scratch-Off PA Lottery ticket on Tuesday.

(Photo by University Korner/Harris.)

A University Korner representative told exploreClarion.com that the winner is a Rimersburg man.

The store, located at 528 Main Main Street, will receive a bonus of an undetermined amount from the PA Lottery.

$3 Million Mega Stacks is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.


