Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Venison Pot Roast

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This nicely seasoned roast is a real treat with the flavorful gravy!

Ingredients

1 boneless shoulder venison roast (3 to 4 pounds)
3 tablespoons canola oil

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
1/3 cup soy sauce
1 large onion, sliced
4 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Spaetzle:
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon salt
2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2/3 cup milk
2 quarts beef broth
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/8 teaspoon pepper

Gravy:
1/3 cup water
1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, brown roast in oil; add the next five ingredients. Cover and simmer for 4 hours or until meat is tender.

-For spaetzle, beat eggs and salt in a medium bowl. With a wooden spoon, gradually stir in flour and milk. In a large saucepan, bring broth to a boil. Place dough in a colander or spaetzle maker; place over boiling broth. Press dough with a wooden spoon until bits drop into broth. Cook for 5 minutes or until tender. Drain; toss spaetzle with butter. Sprinkle with pepper and keep warm.

-Remove roast to a serving platter and keep warm. Measure 3 cups pan juices; return to pan. Combine water and flour; stir into pan juices. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Slice roast; serve with spaetzle and gravy.

Do you want your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is "yes," the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject. Also, we'd love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you're sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


