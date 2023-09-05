Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Venison Pot Roast

This nicely seasoned roast is a real treat with the flavorful gravy!

Ingredients

1 boneless shoulder venison roast (3 to 4 pounds)

3 tablespoons canola oil



1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth1/3 cup soy sauce1 large onion, sliced4 garlic cloves, minced1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Spaetzle:

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup milk

2 quarts beef broth

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Gravy:

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, brown roast in oil; add the next five ingredients. Cover and simmer for 4 hours or until meat is tender.

-For spaetzle, beat eggs and salt in a medium bowl. With a wooden spoon, gradually stir in flour and milk. In a large saucepan, bring broth to a boil. Place dough in a colander or spaetzle maker; place over boiling broth. Press dough with a wooden spoon until bits drop into broth. Cook for 5 minutes or until tender. Drain; toss spaetzle with butter. Sprinkle with pepper and keep warm.

-Remove roast to a serving platter and keep warm. Measure 3 cups pan juices; return to pan. Combine water and flour; stir into pan juices. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Slice roast; serve with spaetzle and gravy.

