Evan S. Pippin, age 75 of Kossuth, died suddenly on September 1, 2023 after a lengthy fight against pancreatic cancer.

He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Bernice “Bernie” Whitehill Pippin.

His death leaves a profound void in the hearts and minds of his family and friends.

Evan, born on April 21, 1948 was raised by his parents, Stirling and Gertrude Kilpatrick Pippin in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he worked from an early age and graduated from Commerce High School in 1966.

As he started his adult life and was first married to Doris Seymore, he was “invited” by draft into the Army in 1969 and was trained as a radio teletype operator.

Evan spent 21 years on Active Duty and was stationed numerous places throughout those years.

He later married Bernice Whitehill, who was with him throughout the majority of his military career.

Evan left the service with the rank of Master Sergeant, having worked for well over half his career as a Chaplain Assistant.

Although Evan worked many jobs in and around Clarion and Venango counties after he entered civilian life, he found his primary calling in ministry was as a man of profound faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

After his military retirement he attended seminary and was ordained by the New Covenant Christian Church in 2002.

He answered a call of the ministry of reconciliation which included encouraging people to come into relationship with Jesus.

He performed ministry responsibilities and strived to improve the community.

He partnered with his wife, Bernice, in many of these ministries, which included, but were not limited to: Chaplain for the Clarion County Correctional Facility spanning over 22 years; a proctor for GED testing at the Clarion County Career center; Community Garden creation with AmeriCorps; as well as leading Non-Denominational Christian Services and Marches in the community; providing the word of God through music and Messages; and officiating at the marriages, baptisms, and funerals of loved ones.

Evan received additional training in his faith walk after seminary.

He came to realize that he had a particular gifting as an Intercessor.

He found that he could, and had all of his life, been used by God to pray for the needs of others.

He attended different churches in the area helping as he was needed to serve and guide.

His most recent attendance was as a faithful member of Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Franklin.

Next to his love of God through Jesus, Evan was most proud to be a part of his wonderful family.

He loved and cherished the special people who are his wife, siblings, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

These family survivors include brothers: Steven Pippin and his wife, Jackie, of Westfield, MA, and Gary Pippin and his wife, Patty, of Springfield, MA; sisters: Nancy Miller of Bend, Oregon, Debbie Rivard and her partner, Dave, of Southwick, MA, Gloria Coberly and her husband, Jeff, of Columbia, SC, and Rita Corliss, Evan’s last surviving aunt, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews from Evan’s mother’s and father’s families.

Evan was most proud to be a father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He is survived by his children; Kelly Pippin and his wife, Debbie, of Waynesville, MO, Stacy Pippin Hook and her husband, Alan, of Knox, Theodore “Ted” Pippin and his wife, Janet, of Boardman, OH, and Ruth Pippin Hughes and her husband, Kris, of Springfield, GA.

He felt blessed to have 13 grandchildren: Marana Czap, Aszlan Czap, Chance Riley Pippin, Adam Hook, Ryan Hook, Aaron William Stephens, Xavier Pippin, Khaila Deary, Desmond Brown, Jeremy Brown, Breanne Hughes, Jonathan Pippin, and Eden Pippin.

Jeremy had provided Evan with 2 great grandchildren Mahlani Golden and Naomi Golden.

In addition to his parents, Evan was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Randy Miller, and numerous aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023 and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Military Honors will be accorded at 11 a.m., Thursday, in the funeral home by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #722 of Knox.

A Christian Service with immediately follow with Rev. Alan Adams officiating.

A committal service and interment will be at the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery on Twin Church Road following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Evan S. Pippin to Abundant Life Fellowship Church at 19 Cora Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com or you can contact Bernie Pippin on her Facebook page.

