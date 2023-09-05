Featured Local Job: Director of Food and Nutrition Trainee
Clarion Limestone School District has an opening for a Director of Food and Nutrition Trainee.
Work Life Balance
- No Nights
- No weekends
- Holidays Off
- Monday through Friday Schedule
- Daylight Hours
Who is The Nutrition Group?
We are a full-service food and facilities management company founded in 1975. The Nutrition Group’s family of support services includes K-12 Meal Services, Commissary, Custodial and Maintenance Management, Business and Industry, and Consulting.
Currently, we operate in Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia. The Nutrition Group is a people oriented company that prides itself on the long-term relationships we’ve established with clients, customers, employees, and vendors.
About the Job
The Nutrition Group has open position of Director of Food and Nutrition. This position includes the management of daily operations for a K-12 School Cafeteria.
Duties to include:
- Menu development in conjunction with USDA and state guidelines
- Cost and inventory controls
- Staff Management
- Accurate accounting practices
- Communications with school district officials
Qualifications:
- Associate’s or Bachelor’s in related field required
- At least 1-2 year Experience in Staff Management
- Food Service Experience
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office programs
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Must obtain clearances and pass criminal background checks
Salary & Benefits:
- Company Paid Individual Health Coverage
- Dental and Vision Options
- 401k with company match
- Life Insurance
- PTO and Paid Holidays
- Training & Development
- Tuition Reimbursement
- M-F Daylight Schedule
The Nutrition Group is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment for all qualified applicants.
Consideration for employment will be without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.
We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
For more details or to apply email abergman@thenutritiongroup.biz or go to tngcareers.com.
