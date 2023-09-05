Featured Local Job: Director of Food and Nutrition Trainee

Clarion Limestone School District has an opening for a Director of Food and Nutrition Trainee.

Work Life Balance

No Nights

No weekends

Holidays Off

Monday through Friday Schedule

Daylight Hours

Who is The Nutrition Group?

We are a full-service food and facilities management company founded in 1975. The Nutrition Group’s family of support services includes K-12 Meal Services, Commissary, Custodial and Maintenance Management, Business and Industry, and Consulting.

Currently, we operate in Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia. The Nutrition Group is a people oriented company that prides itself on the long-term relationships we’ve established with clients, customers, employees, and vendors.

About the Job

The Nutrition Group has open position of Director of Food and Nutrition. This position includes the management of daily operations for a K-12 School Cafeteria.

Duties to include:

Menu development in conjunction with USDA and state guidelines

Cost and inventory controls

Staff Management

Accurate accounting practices

Communications with school district officials

Qualifications:

Associate’s or Bachelor’s in related field required

At least 1-2 year Experience in Staff Management

Food Service Experience

Proficiency in Microsoft Office programs

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Must obtain clearances and pass criminal background checks

Salary & Benefits:

Company Paid Individual Health Coverage

Dental and Vision Options

401k with company match

Life Insurance

PTO and Paid Holidays

Training & Development

Tuition Reimbursement

M-F Daylight Schedule

The Nutrition Group is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment for all qualified applicants.

Consideration for employment will be without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

For more details or to apply email abergman@thenutritiongroup.biz or go to tngcareers.com.



