Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 @ 04:09 PM
The following is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.
Sign on bonuses available:
- New Registered Nurse – $10,000
- Experienced Registered Nurse – $15,000
- Paramedics – $5,000
- Certified/Registered Respiratory Therapist – $10,000
- LPN – $3,500
Download this PDF for a full description of each position.
- Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time
- Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 3 Full Time
- Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time
- Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time
- LPN – Med/Surg – 3 Full Time, 1 Per Diem
- Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time
- Clerk/Phlebotomist – 4 Full Time
- Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem
- EMT – 1 Full Time
- Radiology Tech – 1 Full Time
- Paramedic – 5 Full Time
- Polysomnographic Tech – 1 Per Diem
- Lead Polysomnographic Technologist – Full Time
- CT Technologist – Per Diem
- Nurse Extern – 2 Per Diem
- Central Sterile Tech – Full Time
- Pharmacy Tech – Part Time
- Housekeeping Aide – Full Time
Excellent benefit package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to Janet.Krauss@Butlerhealthsystem.org.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.