Floyd Ira Elza, 81, of Corsica, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Friday, September 1, 2023, while a resident at Guardian Healthcare and Rehab in Clarion, PA.

He was born on September 20, 1941, in Wymer, WV.

He graduated from Clarion Limestone School District and achieved a Bachelor’s in Arts from Clarion University.

Floyd always wanted to be a teacher and achieved his dream after teaching English and Spanish for thirty five years in Rimersburg and Johnsonburg.

Floyd was a longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville and was very involved with the choir.

Floyd took great pride in his hobby of gardening, specifically flowers.

His collection of flowers included many little known or uncommon species.

He was incredibly proud of his living creation and would take any who would join him on “garden tours”.

Floyd will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

Floyd is survived by one sister; Betty Ann Elza.

Floyd was preceded in passing by his parents.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Floyd on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and officiated by Father William Laska.

Interment will take place at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Clarion Free Library (644 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214), or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

