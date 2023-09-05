Helen Theresa Futyma (née Andres) formerly of 350 Park Avenue, Oil City, passed away peacefully at 98 years of age on August 31, at SouthWoods Assisted Living Community, in Titusville, where she lived since January 2022.

Born July 29, 1925, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Stella (née Malek) Andres.

Helen attended the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Grade School and graduated from Oil City Senior High School with the class of 1943.

Helen was married to Andrew Futyma on July 2, 1949, in the parish of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, by Father Albin J. Majdanik, Sr.

Her husband preceded her in death on December 31, 2008.

She worked at Sears, Roebuck and Co. for nearly five decades across a wide range of departments, where she was known for her enthusiasm, energy, and love for people.

Helen was an active parishioner of Saint Joseph Church and an esteemed member of the Rosary Societies of both Saint Joseph Church and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

She was also a member of the YMCA, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army and the Polish National Alliance.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, and dancing.

Helen also found great pleasure maintaining her home’s landscaping, and was particularly proud of her spring-flowering shrubs.

Helen loved preparing meals and hosting gatherings for friends and family.

She was known for using recipes and cooking techniques handed down by her mother and mother-in-law.

She was best known for her Old World-style “cheesecake” and holiday ethnic dishes.

She is survived by two children: A daughter Andrea, with her husband Stephen Cropcho of Perrysburg, Ohio; and a son Frank, with his wife Melba (Liza) (née Cables) of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

She is also survived by her three grandsons: James Cropcho of New York City, Scott Cropcho of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Michael Cropcho of Lima, Ohio.

In addition, Helen is survived by three nephews Joseph Andres, Robert Andres Jr. with his wife Amanda, Dr. David Andres with his wife Jennifer, and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Andres, Sr.

Helen requested that there be no viewing and no visitation.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Church at the discretion of the family.

Entombment will be in the mausoleum of Oil City Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials in Helen’s name may be offered to Saint Joseph Church Development Fund: St. Joseph Parish 35 Pearl Avenue, Oil City, PA 16301, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is managing the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.