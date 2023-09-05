It Wasn’t Easy, But Clarion-Limestone Improves to 3-0 on the Young Season By Holding Off Franklin

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It wasn’t easy for the Clarion-Limestone volleyball team as Franklin gave the Lions everything they wanted before C-L eventually came away with a 22-25, 25-14, 28-26, 25-19 victory to move to 3-0 on the season Tuesday evening at the Lion’s Den.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone’s Jenna Dunn)

“We had girls struggle in one area tonight, but they were able to excel in other areas,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “Alyssa (Wiant) struggled at the net early, but she served tough when she needed too. Jenna (Dunn) had two service errors early, but served tough when she needed to. She also had some struggles at the net, but again, when she needed to, she came up big.”

Dunn finished with a team-high nine kills while serving for five aces. Maddy Greeley put away seven kills, Wiant six, and Ansley Burke five. Wiant also served for five aces. Kaylee Smith handed out 23 assists.

C-L (3-0) led most of the first set, surrendering the lead to Franklin at 14-13, however the Lions were able to regain the lead at 15-14. Franklin took the lead for good at 23-22 before finishing the first set 25-22.

Clarion-Limestone Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

C-L then controlled the second set finishing on a 5-0 run turning a 20-14 lead into a 25-14 victory.

It looked as though the Lions would control the third set as well in building a 22-11 lead. However, Franklin rallied to tie the set 24-all. C-L actually led 24-19 before the Knights rallied for the tie.

C-L appeared to take a 26-25 lead, but the referee ruled for a replay of the point and Franklin earned the point to take the 26-25 lead. The Lions tied the set 26-all before Wiant served for an ace. C-L then finished it off for the 28-26 victory.

“Give Franklin credit,” said Troupe. “It was a very evenly played match between two good teams. They showed us some things we need to be prepared for in other matches. We felt some adversity which we really hadn’t had too much of here in the early going of the season.”

C-L built a 9-4 lead in the fourth set, but Franklin rallied to tie it at 11-11. After a 16-all tie, the Lions finished off the match with a 9-3 run for the 25-19 victory.

Smith came up with a block at the net before Wiant served for an ace to close out the set and the match.

“The girls showed a lot of resolve tonight,” said Troupe. “They could have caved after losing that first set and even when we led 22-11 and let them come back. Our girls just kept fighting and that’s what you really want to see as a coach.”

C-L was scheduled to play at DCC on Thursday, but that match was postponed to a later date.

Clarion-Limestone Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.