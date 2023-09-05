Lester J. Wright, 84, of Cochranton, died, Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born at home in Venango County, he was the son of Joseph G. and Alice M. Deeter Wright.

He married Nancy Rice on November 2, 1962 and she survives.

He was a 1956 graduate of Franklin High School and served as a Sargent with the US Army Reserves from 1959 until 1965.

Lester worked Tool and Die for Drafto, Greenleaf Corp., GTI Corp in 1968, Lester along with 3 friends formed Talbar Tool and Die Corporation.

He was a co-owner for 11 years.

He cherished time spent on the family farm with his sons which began in 1967, known as “Alright Farms”, which is still in operation today.

In 2000, Lester and Nancy formed Alright Stables, breeding, training and racing Standardbred Horses until his retirement in 2018.

Including his time on the farm, Lester was a 50 year member of the Crawford Masonic Lodge 234, the Zem Zem Shriner and the Scottish Rite.

Lester also was a member of Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association, USTA, and PA Holstein Association.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his children, Joseph (Sharyn) Wright, Eric (Lisa) Wright and Douglas (Lynne) Wright.

Grandchildren, Carrie (Zane) O’Shurak, Casey (Jake) Jones, Kyle, Megan and Tyler Wright, and Chance and Logan Wright.

Two great grandchildren, Eliza and Jax Jones and several nieces and nephews.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Mary Wilkinson and a brother Robert Wright.

A gathering of friends and family will be on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Dickson Family Funeral Home Inc., 123 S. Franklin St. Cochranton.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department, 113 E Adams St. Cochranton or the Meadville Medical Center Foundation, 751 Liberty St. Meadville.

Condolences and memories can be shared at https://www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com/.

