Norma M. Shreve, 86, of Oil City, PA. passed away Saturday Sept. 2, 2023 in her home following an extended illness.

Born March 8, 1937 in New Bethlehem, PA., she was the daughter of the late Fred & Maye Whitmer Lawrence.

Norma was married on Feb. 27, 1971 to Donald C. Shreve and he survives.

She had worked as a custodian at Polk Center for many years.

Norma enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and gardening.

She also enjoyed flowers and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she is survived by 5 children: Gary Dennis of Oil City, Larry Dennis and his wife Lori of Altoona, Donald “Bear” Shreve of Oil City, Karen Wakefield & her husband Ed of Titusville, and Susan Shreve & her husband Bill of Polk.

13 Grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren also survive.

She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Nola Dickinson, Nancy Weaver, Judi Wilson, Evelyn Bolinger, Dick Lawrence, Ray Lawrence and Ken Lawrence and by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four children: Steve Spence, Brenda Umstead, Patricia Shreve and Sharon Best and by three brothers Paul, Earl and Robert Lawrence.

Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday in St. Joseph Church.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church or to the Oil City Salvation Army.

The Family would like to extend their thanks to Asera Care Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

