Pedophile Accusation Sparks Altercation in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Two Clarion men are facing assault charges after a fight began when one of the men reportedly accused the other of being a pedophile.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Nicholas Anthony Dipierro and 27-year-old Jacob Mackenzie Strauser, both of Clarion.

On July 18 at 8:00 p.m., Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Street for a domestic-type incident that was escalating, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers Foust, Maxwell, and Armstrong arrived on the scene and saw Nicholas Dipierro and Jacob Strauser rolling around in the middle of South Street fighting, according to the complaint.

Officer Foust attempted to place Strauser under arrest and told him to stop yelling while he attempted to pull away. Finally, Strauser placed his hands behind his back and was placed into the rear of his vehicle, the complaint states.

Then, Officer Maxwell placed Dipierro under arrest and into his police vehicle, the complaint notes.

Dipierro’s mother was at the scene to pick him up.

According to the complaint, she reported that Strauser hit her on the face and spat in her hair. Officer Foust saw evidence of a white substance in her hair. She also complained of pain in her leg as a result of Strauser pushing her into her car. Officer Maxwell took photos of her hair. Then, EMS arrived and transported her to the Emergency Room, the complaint indicates.

It was noted that Strauser had a visible injury under his left eye. He reported that Dipierro had punched him multiple times in the face, and he punched Dipierro in the nose to defend himself and was trying to pin him down on the road, according to the complaint.

Strauser also stated that Dipierro was drunk during the altercation, the complaint notes.

It was also noted that Dipierro had several minor bloody cuts around his face and some abrasions on his back.

Strauser told Officer Foust that Dipierro was visiting his home when he became enraged and started smashing things. Strauser said Dipierro was told to leave. As Strauser’s husband was forcing Dipierro out of their home, Dipierro reportedly picked up a wooden statue from their porch and smashed out Strauser’s car window, according to the complaint.

Officer Foust saw that the passenger side window was completely smashed out with a wooden statue laying underneath it, the complaint notes.

The damage to the vehicle was approximately $250.00.

At Clarion Borough Police Station, Strauser reportedly admitted to spitting on Dipierro’s mother, according to the complaint.

Strauser reported that the fight began when Dipierro called him a pedophile, the complaint states.

Strausser was arraigned at 10:00 p.m. on July 18 in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on July 18. He was released on July 20 after his bail was posted by a professional bondsman.

On July 24, the following charges were filed against Dipierro in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property with Intent, Recklessness, Or Negligence, Summary

According to court records, preliminary hearings are set for September 12, at 10:15 a.m. for Dipierro and 10:30 a.m. for Strausser with Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

