Pickup Slams Into Tree Along Route 528 in Brady Township

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries after his pickup slammed into a tree in Brady Township on Sunday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:08 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, on State Route 528 (Prospect Road), in Brady Township, Butler County.

Police say 33-year-old Robert J. McLaughlin, of Prospect, was traveling south in a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, entered a right-hand turn, and exited the left side of the roadway.

McLaughlin’s pickup then struck a tree off the roadway, causing airbag deployment.

Although McLaughlin was not using a seat belt, he was not injured.

The pickup required a tow from the scene.

According to police, McLaughlin was charged with a traffic violation.

