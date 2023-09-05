Sara Jane Troupe, 96, of New Bethlehem passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

She was born on February 15, 1927, in Brookville, the daughter of the late Ray and Charlotte (Cyphert) Galbreath.

She married Arvel R. Troupe on September 24, 1950, and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2019.

Jane worked for Sylvania in Brookville and was the Tax Collector for the South Bethlehem Borough for many years.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards with her neighbors.

She was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two sons, Tom Troupe, and his wife, Debbie, of Hawthorn, and Bob Troupe and his wife, Bonnie, of Fairmount City: eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of nine children.

In addition to her parents and husband, Arvel, she was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will follow visitation at 5 p.m. with Pastor Terry Smith officiating.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

