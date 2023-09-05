 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Sara Jane Troupe

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-eL0lJDfw4Ukf3Cw (1)Sara Jane Troupe, 96, of New Bethlehem passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

She was born on February 15, 1927, in Brookville, the daughter of the late Ray and Charlotte (Cyphert) Galbreath.

She married Arvel R. Troupe on September 24, 1950, and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2019.

Jane worked for Sylvania in Brookville and was the Tax Collector for the South Bethlehem Borough for many years.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards with her neighbors.

She was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two sons, Tom Troupe, and his wife, Debbie, of Hawthorn, and Bob Troupe and his wife, Bonnie, of Fairmount City: eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of nine children.

In addition to her parents and husband, Arvel, she was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will follow visitation at 5 p.m. with Pastor Terry Smith officiating.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.