SPONSORED: Join the Amazing Team of Professionals at MHY Family Services

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Screenshot at May 26 06-33-49Are you looking for a career where you can make a difference?

For 140 years, MHY Family Services has been committed to youth by providing support and services that afford opportunities for a better life.

Through its diverse programming, MHY strives to meet the changing needs of at-risk youth and their families through a trauma-informed approach to treatment and education.

MHY’s comprehensive services respond to an array of hardships and traumas. MHY’s dedicated and skilled employees provide a healing environment for youth and families, equipping them to continue paths to success.

MHY is looking for talented and enthusiastic individuals to complement their amazing teams of professionals!

MHY is currently looking to hire the following positions:

Mental Health Therapist (Venango)

Clinical Mental Health Therapist (Clarion, Forest)

Click on the positions above to see the full job description.

To view a full list of open positions please visit: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs?clientkey=EDA01467C3F72860E841A57F6AF914C1

Why MHY Family Services?

MHY Family Services is an organization that you can be proud to be a part of, where you will be coached, challenged, and empowered to grow as a person and a professional. MHY Family Services (MHY) is over 140 years old and a non-profit organization that provides support and services through educational and community-based programming all over Pennsylvania, primarily in Western PA. MHY strives to meet the changing needs of at-risk youth and their families through a practical and holistic approach to treatment. Youth and families have the opportunity to learn skills that help them manage and cope with trauma-based issues and to re-engage with home, school, and community.

For more information about MHY Family Services visit https://mhyfamilyservices.org/.

MHY Logo


