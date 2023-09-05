SPONSORED: Trailer Safety Tips Brought to you by J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – A properly loaded trailer is much easier to control, and the most common reason for losing control of a trailer is improper loading.
J&J Trailers is here to offer trailer safety tips to help you properly load your trailer:
First, you want to review your trailer owner’s manual before loading cargo. Every trailer is designed differently, and understanding how the trailer was engineered to carry the load is vital for safe trailering.
Weight Distribution:
Proper weight distribution on both the tow vehicle and the trailer are essential to properly loading a trailer. Improper loading can lead to additional stress on the tow vehicle and/or trailer, leading to excessive sway or loss of control.
60% / 40%:
The first rule of thumb is never overload a trailer with cargo. At the same time, it is also critical not to underload the tongue weight. Tongue weight is the downward weight applied by the towable equipment on the hitch ball. Generally, the tongue weight is about 10-15% of the gross trailer weight for light- medium-duty trailers.
Tongue weight can be underloaded if the weight is not distributed properly from front to back. An insufficient hitchload can lead to dangerous trailer sway. As a general rule, to achieve proper tongue weight place approximately 60% of the load forward of the axle and 40% behind the axle.
Balancing your load weight from side to side is equally important to achieving proper weight distribution. Once loaded properly with regard to front-to-back weight disbursement and side-to-side, you will then want to ensure the load is secured. Improperly secured cargo can shift around during transit creating stress on the trailer making it harder to control. Cargo securement straps come in varying sizes and styles, and it is important to use the correct size and style to avoid a strap failure and damaged cargo during transit.
This Trailer Safety Article is brought to you by J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales, along with the National Association of Trailer Manufactures.
For more tips like this please visit www.trailersafetyweek.com, or contact J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales at 814-226-6066
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.