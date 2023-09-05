 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Arrest One Person for DUI, Another for Drug Possession During Sobriety Checkpoint in Forest County:

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

dui-checkpoint-2JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the following results of a recent DUI checkpoint:

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Monday, September 4, the sobriety checkpoint was held on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

Police say 145 vehicles were stopped during the checkpoint detail, one of which was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Another person was arrested for drug possession.

Six traffic citations were issued, and two citations for Driving Under Suspension were issued.

Additionally, a total of 34 warnings were distributed for traffic violations.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.