State Police Arrest One Person for DUI, Another for Drug Possession During Sobriety Checkpoint in Forest County:

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the following results of a recent DUI checkpoint:

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Monday, September 4, the sobriety checkpoint was held on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

Police say 145 vehicles were stopped during the checkpoint detail, one of which was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Another person was arrested for drug possession.

Six traffic citations were issued, and two citations for Driving Under Suspension were issued.

Additionally, a total of 34 warnings were distributed for traffic violations.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.