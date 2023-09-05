State Police Calls: Investigation Underway Following Assault at SCI Forest

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Man Arrested for DUI During Sobriety Checkpoint

PSP Marienville stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala at a DUI checkpoint near Forest Road 378 and State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

Police say a known 23-year-old male from Wellsville, NY, was found to be impaired and was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Related charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

Assault Between Two Inmates at SCI Forest

According to a release issued on Monday, September 4, PSP Marienville are investigating an assault between two inmates that occurred at SCI Forest in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 17.

Police say the assault resulted in minor injuries to the victim.

The victim is a 55-year-old Marienville man.

This investigation shall remain open.

