7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday = Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
