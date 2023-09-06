 

AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Drop in Pa.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

DSCF5348 (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are a penny cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.852 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices:

Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.852
Average price during the week of August 28, 2023: $3.861

Average price during the week of September 6, 2022: $4.010

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.892     Altoona
$3.731     Beaver
$3.759     Bradford
$3.791     Brookville
$3.921     Butler
$3.905     Clarion
$3.910     DuBois
$3.959     Erie
$3.849     Greensburg
$3.891     Indiana
$3.870     Jeannette
$3.869     Kittanning
$3.895     Latrobe
$3.698     Meadville
$4.000     Mercer
$3.663     New Castle
$3.884     New Kensington
$3.996     Oil City
$3.843     Pittsburgh
$3.661     Sharon
$3.790     Uniontown
$3.999     Warren
$3.826     Washington

Trend Analysis:

While damage assessments are still being made in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, pump prices remained in neutral, with the national average for a gallon of gas falling by a penny since last week to $3.81. Oil and gas experts have noted that overall gasoline demand during the summer vacation season failed to match previous years despite retail gasoline prices below last year’s. Today’s national average is two cents less than a month ago but three cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.91 to 9.07 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks took a slight step back to 217.4 million barrels. Although demand has increased, fluctuating oil prices have limited pump price increases.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 47 cents to settle at $81.63. Oil prices rose amid ongoing concern Hurricane Idalia would interrupt fuel supply in the Southeast. However, some fuel terminals have resumed operations, and more are expected in the coming days as storms subside and damage assessments can be undertaken. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly from 433.5 to 422.9 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.


