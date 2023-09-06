Alesha Dawn Duffee, age 44, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, September 4, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore after complications from surgery.

Born May 12, 1979 in Franklin, she was a daughter of Gary and Judy Rex Duffee and graduated from Keystone High School in 1997.

Survivors include her parents, Gary and Judy Duffee of Knox; daughters, Isabella Duffee and Addison Bailey, both of Knox; sister, Missy Plummer and her husband, Chris, of Cranberry, and aunts and uncles: Joyce and Les Switzer of Knox, Tom and Brenda Rex and Dave and Linda Duffee, all of Shippenville.

Alesha is also survived by three nieces: Emma, Josie and McKenna Plummer; nephew, Laughlin Plummer; cousins, Jeremy Rex, Dustin Duffee, Erin Duffee and Derek Duffee, and special friend, Will Mays.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Isabelle Rex and Richard and Betty Duffee, and her uncle and aunt, Henry Rex and Jo Rex.

Alesha loved spending time with her family and was a proud of all the accomplishments of her children, nieces and nephew.

She was a loving, caring and fun-loving person who enjoyed crafting, gardening and listening to music.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 in the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 699 Golf Course Road, Kossuth, with Reverend Shawn Morgan, pastor of the church, will officiate over the services.

Interment will follow at the Starr Cemetery in Ninevah.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses either online at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com or by mail, William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., P.O. Box F, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Alesha’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

