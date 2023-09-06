Area Man Graduates From U.S. Marines Boot Camp

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (EYT) – An area man graduated from the United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Friday, September 1.

(Pictured above: Cathy Simpson, William Simpson, Aleiah Faust, Cameron Faust, Private Garrett W. Faust, Xander Faust, Wyatt Faust, Melody Faust-Pontious, and Alan Pontious.)

Private Garrett Walker Faust, 19, of Brockway, successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at Parris Island as one of 453 recruits in Training Platoon 2070.

While in recruit training, Private Faust achieved the rank of Sharpshooter.

Following 31 days home, he will report to Camp Geiger for Military Combat Training, then Military Occupation Specialty school.

Private Faust will be stationed at an unreleased location following training.

