Brenda Kay (Hilliard) Porter, 60, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family while at her home.

Brenda was born on November 9, 1962, to Peggy L. (Murray) Hilliard in Butler, PA.

She graduated from Keystone Area School District with the Class of 1980.

Brenda married Delbert Porter in 1986 at the Sigel United Methodist Church; Delbert survives her.

Brenda loved her job and those she worked with at Owens Illinois, where she worked for forty years.

Brenda loved camping at Clear Creek State Park with her family and grandkids.

Growing up, Brenda loved to go horseback riding.

She also deeply loved her granddogs and grandgoats.

Christmas was always one of her favorite times of the year, she would start listening to Christmas music in July, and was an expert gift wrapper.

She loved watching her whole family get together to open their gifts, and always made sure everyone in her family felt special during the holidays.

Brenda always made sure the house was stocked with food and snacks, never letting anyone go hungry.

Brenda loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and anyone who knew her.

In addition to her mother and husband, Brenda is survived by two children; Kristen (Chris) Porter Boyer; Nathan Porter; two step-sons; Ryan Porter; Eric Porter; seven grandchildren; Averie and Charlotte Boyer, Damien, Blake, and Mason Porter, and Everett and Rowan Porter.

Brenda is preceded in passing by her maternal grandmother; Ada Murray; aunt; Sally Henry; niece; Alyssa Stroup; and beloved family dog, Sunny.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 3, 2023, from 1pm to 5pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A second viewing will take place on Monday, September 4, 2023, also at the funeral home, from 10am to 11am.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the second viewing, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Gary Sheesley.

Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a local animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

