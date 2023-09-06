Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Chicken Casserole

This delicious chicken and broccoli casserole recipe is a satisfying comfort food!

Ingredients

1 package (6 ounces) chicken stuffing mix

2 cups cubed cooked chicken



1 cup frozen broccoli florets, thawed1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed broccoli cheese soup, undiluted1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions, using only 1-1/2 cups water.

-In large bowl, combine chicken, broccoli and soup; transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Top with stuffing; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover; bake until heated through, 10-15 minutes longer.

