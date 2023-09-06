Corvette Club Makes Clarion Pit Stop En Route to Mystery Location

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An Eastern-Pennsylvania based Corvette club cruised into town on Tuesday afternoon.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Part of 6th Avenue was blocked off for club members Corvettes on Tuesday afternoon. Photos by Adrian Weber.)

Skyline Drive Corvette Club, based in Reading, Pennsylvania, made a brief pit stop in Clarion while en route to a mystery location in Ohio.

The Corvette cortege lined Sixth Avenue, which was blocked off to accommodate the group, while they enjoyed lunch at Clarion River Brewing Company.



Skyline Drive Corvette Club members congregate outside Clarion River Brewing Company after their lunch.

Skyline Drive Corvette Club was established in 1964 by a group of Corvette enthusiasts “looking to get together and have a good time.” The club, which averages around 300 members local and International, encourages safe and sportsman like conduct on the public highways, to promote events and meeting both speed and non-speed, and encourage social activities including Mystery tours, picnics, fun shows, concourse, rallies, tours, car displays, and parades.

A couple from the club told exploreClarion.com the entourage was headed west to a “mystery” location where only two organizers knew the final destination.

The couple praised the beauty of Clarion and said that “you have a beautiful small town here.”

Ken, one of the afternoon club cruisers who drove a limited edition 2014 Lime Rock Stingray with a tan top, said that lunch at Clarion River Brewing Company was “very good” and that he’s glad the journey took them through Clarion.

As for the mystery location in Ohio? It remains a mystery.

