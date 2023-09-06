Dennis “Denny” Lee McDonald, (76), passed away in Cape Canaveral, FL on April 4, 2023, after an epic battle with cancer.

Although many share his fight, he is likely one of few who fought and earned 13 years out of his one-year prognosis.

Denny was born in Oil City on June 18, 1946, a son of the late Harold Leonard and Wanda (Antoske) McDonald.

He was the eldest child of three living in a staunch Irish Catholic home.

An identity he instilled in his four daughters.

He received his undergraduate degree from then Clarion State College and his MEd from Edinboro University preparing him to be a life-long educator at Venango Christian High School in Oil City, Meadville Junior High School, and Meadville Senior High School in Crawford County.

Dennis loved history and teaching history and social studies, which he did for 39 years until his retirement in 2008.

His family will attest that every vacation included a battlefield, museum, historic site, or more.

Usually, it was the entire vacation.

Dennis also coached kids for as many years as he taught them.

He coached skills in football, volleyball, track and basketball.

He brought District X Championships in Men’s Volleyball to both high schools he coached for.

Among the highlights of his career was Meadville Little Gridders 5th and 6th graders as well as 7th and 8th graders in the “Friendship through Football” program in which he traveled with the team to Moscow in 1997.

Dennis and Mary Ann were married for 55 years, raising 4 daughters in a home with one bathroom.

He was actively involved with all of them, loved watching them play sports, emphasized academics and long believed in their ability to lead as young women.

Perhaps as a leadership exercise, he relied on the guidance of his 8- and 11-year-old daughters to purchase the family’s FIRST home computer (while Mary Ann was away).

He taught them to love reading, enjoy the sunshine and beach, truly appreciate the oldies, and to speak sarcasm. In his younger years he was an avid golfer and most recently he was learning to play the guitar.

He loved traveling with his family.

Some of their most memorable trips were to Moscow, Ireland and Europe.

He enjoyed being the best “Poppy” to his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Mary Ann, Denny is survived by four daughters, Theresa Taylor of Pittsburgh, Deborah Piper (Brad), Denise Stanton (Thomas), Pamela McDonald, all of Meadville; six grandchildren Alyssa Mahoney (Cullen), Ashleigh Piper, Robert “Mac” Taylor, Sidney Taylor Rimer (Brandon), Olivia and Wyatt Stanton; a great-grandson, Jason Eldo Taylor Rimer; a sister, Sandy Raydo (Mike) of Carmel, CA; two brothers Lynn McDonald of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Harold “Tim” McDonald (Bonnie) of Oil City; several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch St., Meadville, with Fr. Kyle Seyler officiating.

Denny will be laid to rest in St. Brigid Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, 16792 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, PA16335, or donate by phone at 814-333-5441.

Arrangements by STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE, PA.

