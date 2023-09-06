Driver Suffers Major Injuries After Blowing Through Stop Sign, Colliding with Embankment on Route 62

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old woman was seriously injured after she blew through a stop sign along State Route 62 in Tionesta Township on Sunday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:19 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, on State Route 62, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a 59-year-old Melbourne, Florida woman was traveling south in a 2002 Chevrolet S10 when she thought that she was driving down a hill, so she continued traveling straight through a properly posted stop sign.

According to police, she did not see the stop sign and continued traveling without stopping, resulting in the vehicle striking a traffic sign.

The vehicle then hit an embankment while the front airbags were deployed.

The operator suffered suspected major injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Tionesta Ambulance Service.

She was not using a seat belt.

According to police, the operator was charged with a traffic violation.

The operator’s name was not released.

