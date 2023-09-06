Eunice M. Hanna, 93, of Nectarine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home September 4, 2023.

Eunice was born January 24, 1930 in Linesville PA.

She was the daughter of the late James and Hazel Swafford.

Eunice graduated from Linesville High School.

She married David L. Hanna on June 4, 1950 at the Pennline Church of God of Prophecy. Mr. Hanna passed away November 15, 2007.

Eunice had a deep love of the Lord which she passed to her children.

She was a long-standing member of The Grove City Church of God which she had been a choir director for many years.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Eunice was known as the Tupperware Queen!

She was a Tupperware manager for over 50 years.

Her girls lovely referred to her as their Tupperware momma and where proud to be apart of the “Hannaliers” as her group was named.

During her lifelong sales of Tupperware, Eunice earned over 17 vans, numerous trips, appliances and other items for her home and the homes of her children.

She was the top seller for many years in western PA.

She was very proud of hosting parties 6 days a week and sometimes two a night.

She has been recognized with the company for her leadership and sales.

On one of her trips to Florida for a convention with the company she got to met and sit in the office of the CEO of the company!

Eunice loved to travel with her family.

She traveled to all 50 states except 5, trips Hawaii, Bahamans, Mexico, and to Holy Land in Israel to name a few.

Loved ones to cherish her memory are her children Lazelle Flynn, Shelby Rodgers (Richard), Kenton Hanna and Suvan Hiner (Keith). Daughter in law Bracken Marren and her son in law Daniel Rager. Her 16 grandchildren, Dodie, Celesta, Marren, Aaron, Tameika, Christoper, Malysa, Nicholas, BreInne, Joshua, Nathan, Sarah, Tyfanni, Kenton Jr, Bradley and Todd. Her 26 great grandchildren Tyler, Charles, Desiree, Destinee, Devon, Angel, Brit, Harley, Jasten, Tenley, Katie, Allison, Isaac, Jeremiah, Kaleb, Kyra, Jordan, Alexis, Zachary, Miranda, Gracie, Natalie, Olivia, Isabelle, Alanah Skye and Liam. Her 5 great great grandchildren Oliver, Elena Rain, Jackson, Madelyn and Adeline and soon to be 2 more great greats on the way.

Her sister (Bonita) Pearl Swafford Hopkins of Texas also survives.

Eunice was welcomed into heaven by her parents, husband, her son Neal L. Hanna, and daughter Davada M. Rager, her great grandchild Claire J. Baker, her brothers Hubert Swafford and Richard Swafford, her sisters Margarita-Pearl Swafford Braun and Mary Alice Swafford Giliand Walther.

Eunice is rejoicing with the angels in heaven; no more pain, healed in the way only God can do.

She fought the good fight, she bravely finished the course, and she kept the faith.

Well done thy good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of the Lord!

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to the funeral service.

Pastor John Texter will be officiating the funeral service.

Burial will take place at Barkeyville Cemetery.

Friends can send condolences by www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

