Frederick L. Neal, 78, of Oil City, died at his residence of natural causes on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

He was born in Oil City on November 17, 1944 to the late Lester Starling Neal Sr. and Dorothea E. (Heckathorn) Neal.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Mr. Neal served in the U.S. Army from 1964 through 1968.

Fred was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and enjoyed the music of Elvis and Gretchen Wilson.

He worked many years in the tree trimming and removal business.

Fred is survived by a sister, Laura Carson of Oil City; his nieces and nephews: Rebecca Anderson, Teresa Channell, Brenda Ervin, Tamela Aidt, Elizabeth Ann Campbell, Wesley Carson, Jerry Winger, Tricia Scott, Carylle Winger, and Krysta Carson. Also surviving is a daughter, Leeanna Avril and her husband Joshua and their children Haley and Dakota, of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester Neal Jr., Clyde Neal Sr., and John Neal; a sister, Darlene Wilson; and a nephew, Clyde Neal Jr.

A private service of military funeral honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will be held for the immediate family.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Fred’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

