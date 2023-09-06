From the Jones House to Renovating Whiskey Row on Liberty Street

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At the end of the 18th century, the colorful owner of the Jones House on Main Street in Clarion decided to build four houses along Liberty Steet and nicknamed them Whiskey Row.

The name stuck, and in 2022, Whiskey Row LLC was registered in Pennsylvania as a family organization that plans to revitalize the same properties.

“Our current plan is to renovate the houses on Liberty Street to be structurally sound with modern updates and visually appealing, long-term rentals – as we believe there is demand for more quality housing in Clarion,” Chelsea Alexander told exploreClarion.com.

“The houses had fallen into disrepair, so that restoration will be gradual. There is a small, stand-alone dwelling in the backyard that may be suitable as a short-term rental.”

Whiskey Row LLC purchased the four properties in 2022, and Whiskey Row Park LLC, a new LLC formed for tax purposes, purchased the adjacent former dry cleaning building at 541 Liberty Street. A deed was recorded at the Clarion County Register and Recorder on August 29, 2023, for the sale from Tara Leia and Christopher John Lanzarotta to Whiskey Row Park LLC for $5,000.00.

While there has been interest in connecting downtown with the river in several potential locations, Whiskey Row Park LLC does not own the building behind the former dry cleaner building.

“Our goal is to beautify this block of Liberty Street while honoring its unique history (hence us adopting the original “Whiskey Row” name), Alexander said. “This is a long-term, family project we take one step at a time. The opportunities available to help revitalize Clarion are endless. We aim to contribute to positive development in Clarion and make it a more desirable place to live, work, and have fun.”

Some have suggested that 541 Liberty Street will be a parking lot for Whiskey Row.



Original Jones House that was destroyed by a fire

History of “Whiskey Row”

Mrs.Ella H. Frank was the sole proprietor from 1899 until 1904, and the story behind her rise as owner of one of five hotels in downtown Clarion is as colorful as the reputation of the Jones House.

Mrs. Frank built four houses on Liberty Street that came to be known as “Whiskey Row.”

M. Grace Knapp Knapp wrote in Recollections of Clarion. “When I asked why they were so called, I was told that they were built with the money made from the sale of liquor in the Jones House Bar,”

The four houses were built from the money made from the bar of the Jones House (pictured) before it burned in 1900. Mrs. Frank immediately replaced the burned-out building with the New Jones House, a brick structure on the same lot..

Local Historian Melanie Shingledecker Parker reported “Whiskey Row” was just north of The Jones House, which once was on a lot between the current County Seat and F. L. Crooks Co. buildings on Main Street and offered some background on the events that occurred to make Ella Frank proprietor of the Jones House.

Captain Arthur Beck mustered out of the army in 1964 and returned to Clarion County. At Cooksburg, he assisted in building a sawmill, and for some years following the close of the war, he was actively engaged in carpentry and building. During that time, he erected many of the leading facilities in Clarion County, among them the Normal School building, the Jones House, and several of the church edifices.

In 1873, he was elected sheriff of Clarion County. On retiring as sheriff, he was in the hotel business at Parker’s Landing and the Jones House in Clarion.

Beck married Margaret Parker and had no children, but he and his wife shared their home with an adopted daughter, Mrs. Ella Frank.

Arthur Beck died in August of 1899, leaving Ella Frank as the single proprietor of the Jones House. She had only six months in this role, as a disaster was to strike the Main Street of Clarion in 1900.

In the early hours of February 27, 1900, with temperatures below zero, a fire started in the rear of Cook’s Meat Market, which was “two doors west of the Jones House.” The story of this disaster that burned down the entire north side of Main Street from the alley at the Masonic Building to 6th Avenue is a story in itself, a story of heroic efforts of firefighters and frantic scrambles to save whatever could be saved from the frame buildings in the path of the fire.

Ella married Milton Wood, and they continued as co-owners until Warren Mohney became the owner and manager of the New Jones House in 1916.

RELATED:

Clarion Borough Council Unanimously Denies Local Business Group’s Plea for Tax Forgiveness

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.