GETTING PHYSICAL: Moniteau Senior Logan Campbell Doesn’t Shy Away from Contact as Ballcarrier, Blocker or Linebacker



WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It’s a sweltering day, but Logan Campbell doesn’t seem to mind.

Sweat drips off the bridge of his nose as he goes through drills at practice. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound bruiser of a running back and linebacker on the Moniteau football team shrugs it off.

Success comes from the work. That’s the Campbell mantra.

And the grind doesn’t take a break for the elements.

“I work as hard as possible,” Campbell said. “I’m in the weight room every day trying to get better and trying to help the team get better. I work a ton.”

It’s been evident in his play so far this season.

Campbell had a breakout game last Thursday on the road at Elk County Catholic, rushing for 117 yards and three touchdowns and adding two receptions for 97 more yards and another score.

More importantly for Campbell, the Warriors got the win, dominating in the second half on the way to a 34-14 victory.

“It felt great to finally get a win as a team and just be a big part of that,” Campbell said. “It was amazing. In our first game, we played a little rough. But we came out firing on all cylinders (against ECC). Everybody was working. Everybody was doing their responsibilities. And we came together and showed what we could do.”

Campbell was circled as a key component to both the offense and defense for Moniteau this season.

The Warriors have just six seniors on the roster and Campbell is one of them.

He’s one of the unquestioned leaders on the field and in the locker room.

“We were looking at home as our future back coming out of last year,” said Moniteau coach Bob Rottman. “And so far he hasn’t disappointed. He runs the ball hard.”

Last year, Campbell also made an impact in a lesser role.

He rushed for 281 yards and tied with Hunter Stalker for the team lead in touchdowns with five.

Campbell also caught 17 passes for 181 yards to pace the Warriors a year ago.

This campaign, in a new triple option offense, Campbell has found his footing early.

Campbell has a physical style and doesn’t shy away from contact.

He’d rather run over a defender than around him.

But he’s working on being a little shiftier.

“I’d say I’m not a very agile back,” Campbell said, chuckling. “I just like running through people, breaking tackles.”

“He’s better at that than he thinks,” Rottman added. “Honestly, the hardest thing with Logan has been getting him to run around people than through them. I think he just likes the contact.”

Campbell certainly does on defense where he also turned in a stellar game against Elk County Catholic.

He led the team in tackles with 10 — including four for a loss — and also had a quarterback sack.

Moniteau held the Crusaders to negative yards on the ground and forced six turnovers.

“Our defense is playing really good football right now,” Rottman said. “That’s helping our offense, giving the offense time to jell and get used to the terminology and responsibilities. I think you saw that starting to click a little bit last week. They started getting a little more fluent and thinking a little less and just playing.”

Campbell said he and his teammates are becoming more comfortable in the triple option attack.

It’s been a lot to digest in a short period of time, he admitted.

“It’s very hard to learn a new offense that quick,” Campbell said. “You just have to get down where everyone is going, what everyone’s responsibility is. Where you line up and where you are supposed to go and who you are supposed to block.

“You for sure have to be mentally tough,” he added. “I mean, if you mess up you can’t hang your head. You have to lift your head back up and get back at it on the next play.”

There are a lot of moving parts in the option attack, but Campbell is hopeful the improvements will keep coming.

Rottman has the same hope as Moniteau welcomes 2-0 Cameron County to town on Friday night in its home opener.

So far, so good.

“I haven’t heard one kid complain about not getting the ball or not getting involved,” Rottman said. “Logan is a perfect example. When he isn’t getting the ball, he’s blocking for the quarterback or for Kole (Scott). And he’s not just going through the motions. He’s laying people out.”

Campbell has also been one of Moniteau’s best blockers this season.

He actually leads the Warriors in pancake blocks — he had five of them against ECC last week. That opened up plenty of running lanes for Scott, who also went over the century mark on the ground with 116 on 14 carries.

“He’s a great blocker,” said Moniteau coach Bob Rottman. “Kole got a lot of those yards running behind Logan.”

Campbell gets just as much joy out of blowing up a defender as he does carrying the football.

“I like getting the ball in my hands and trying to make the biggest plays that I can to help the team,” Campbell said. “Sometimes you’re not gonna get the ball in this offense, so you have to help your teammates.”

The big road win last week has filled Campbell and Moniteau with some renewed confidence early this season.

Last year, Moniteau won only two games. The Warriors could match that total already with a good showing on Friday night.

“We just want to keep the train rolling,” Campbell said. “I love playing at home. There’s no better feeling. There’s no better feeling than playing well and winning in front of your home fans and then celebrating with them after.”

