Henry L. Dreshman

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Henry L. Dreshman, of Emlenton, Pennsylvania, formally of Munhall, Pennsylvania, went to join his Lord Jesus Christ on August 22, 2023 at age 69.

Henry was born in Homestead, Pennsylvania and was the son of Charles B. Dreshman and Evelyn J. Arbogast Dreshman.

He was the beloved and cherished brother of Diane C. Dreshman Lachowicz (Ray) and Charles R. Dreshman (Peggy).

He was the father of Douglas H. Dreshman, Jennifer A. Dreshman and Lacey Mitchell.

He also leaves behind nieces, nephews and cousins.

Honoring the wishes of Henry there was no public viewing.

A private service was held for the family.

Arrangements were made by Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, 401 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, Pa 15236.

Condolences can be made at JeffersonMemorial.com

Memorial contributions can be made in the name of Henry L. Dreshman to Messiah Lutheran Church, 4300 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120.


