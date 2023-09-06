 

Joyce M. Pearce

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-uKNEaz1tPHi (1)Joyce M. Pearce, 80, of Franklin, passed away with her family by her side on September 2, 2023 at the Caring Place.

Born on February 28, 1943, in Olean, NY she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ethel (Coleman) Bishop.

On August 3, 1968, she married the love of her life, Keith Pearce who survives.

Joyce loved working with children, and worked as a teacher for over 40 years.

She began her career as a third grade teacher at Elba Central School in Elba, NY before settling in Franklin, PA where she taught third and fourth grade at Christian Life Academy in Seneca, PA for 28 years, retiring in 2013 at the age of 70.

She was an active church member at both Community Chapel and The Crossing Free Methodist Church of Franklin, serving as youth leader, Sunday School teacher, organist and board secretary.

She also enjoyed cake decorating for her family and friends, playing games and reading.

Left to cherish her memory along with her husband is her daughter Kimberly Roberts and her husband, Jeffrey of Mars; her son Brian Pearce of Franklin; her grandchildren, Rebecca and Nathaniel Roberts both of Mars; and many nieces and nephews.

Also, her lifelong friend and former college roommate Mary Margaret Hyde.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her half brothers, Elmer Coleman and Fred, John, Stanley, and Thurman Bishop.

A gathering of friends and family will be on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Funeral services for Joyce will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the funeral home at 2 pm with J. Ed Shreffler, II, pastor of The Crossing Free Methodist Church of Franklin, officiating.

Joyce will be laid to rest at Brandon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joyce’s name to Christian Life Academy, 3973 PA-257, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Joyce’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.


