Local Man Accused of Breaking into Rimersburg Gas Station on Two Separate Occasions Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who reportedly broke into a Rimersburg gas station and stole items on two separate occasions waived his hearing on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 32-year-old James Anthony Ganoe III, of Rimersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 5, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3



– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2– Requirement for Comm’l Drivers License – Been Issued License, Summary

Ganoe is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to University Korner on Main Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, for a reported theft on Friday, May 19.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a manager, who reported they had a customer come into the store on May 18, 2023, around 11:10 p.m. and stole a pack of cigarettes without paying for it, the complaint states.

Police were provided with a video of the incident, which shows a white male with gauged ears wearing a black hoodie with a handgun on it, black jogging pants, and what appeared to be a black ball cap that was turned backward on his head. He entered the store, walked around, and waited for the store employee. When the employee was not paying attention, the male took a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter and placed them in the pocket of his jogging pants.

The suspect later left the store, without paying for the pack of cigarettes, with two other people. The manager provided a store receipt of $10.35 for the value of the cigarettes that were taken by the suspect.

After putting the suspect’s image on exploreClarion.com to get the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, police ran the suspect’s name of James Anthony Ganoe III, which was provided by the tipsters. Police then ran James Ganoe with the Pennsylvania Justice Network to confirm the identification of the suspect.

Police were then contacted on May 22 by the University Korner located on Main Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, about another retail theft that had occurred on Sunday, May 21, according to a second criminal complaint.

Officers met with the store manager, who provided store video that showed a male known to police as James Anthony Ganoe III, for an earlier retail theft at the same store, the complaint states.

The suspect was seen entering the store around 10:30 p.m. and removing a knife from a container on the counter in the store. He then walked to another part of the store, placed the knife on his person, and then left the store without paying for the knife which was valued at $14.83, the complaint continues.

Ganoe was seen wearing a mossy hoodie with blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a gray tassel cap, the complaint notes.

Venango County Case: Theft of Motorcycle from Dealership

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin received a report that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from a business on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:19 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Several troopers responded to canvass the area for the stolen motorcycle. As members searched for the stolen motorcycle, they learned the actor drove a stolen dump truck from Clarion Borough to the scene. The Clarion Borough Police Department was notified and PSP Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to process the stolen vehicle, the complaint states.

The stolen motorcycle was not located by authorities, the complaint indicates.

At approximately 12:14 p.m., troopers conducted interviews with witnesses at the scene. One witness, who had been assisting the actor just before he stole the motorcycle, described the actor as a white non-Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, wearing a multi-colored ball cap, a blue West Virginia hoodie, dark blue “And One” shorts, and black Nike shoes. The actor also had brown hair and a bite mark on his left cheek, the complaint notes.

The witness observed the actor operating a dump truck at the time he arrived at their store. The actor asked about purchasing a motorcycle and related that he had a large quantity of cash in his dump truck. The witnesses showed the actor a black 2019 Harley Davidson Sportster that was inside the warehouse section of the store. The actor requested to test drive the motorcycle, but he was told they could not let him because they did not have dealer plates, the complaint states.

The witness related that they returned to the main showroom area and engaged in further negotiations. The actor related that he could not purchase the motorcycle without test-driving it and then exited the store, the complaint indicates.

The witness related that he observed the actor drive past the front windows a short time later, and he was operating the black Harley Davidson, according to the complaint.

The actor was last seen traveling south on State Route 257, the complaint notes.

The stolen dump truck was processed at the scene by a trooper, who discovered a bag inside the truck that contained random items. One of the items was a flask that had the name “James A Ganoe III” engraved on it, the complaint states.

There was also a photograph that depicted a white non-Hispanic male and a small child. A Clarion Borough police officer, who was on scene, identified the individual as James Ganoe, and related that he was familiar with him from previous incidents, the complaint indicates.

Police provided the name James Ganoe to the witness and the general manager. The witness made a positive identification on Ganoe’s Facebook page that he was the actor who stole the motorcycle, the complaint states.

Ganoe was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, on the following charges in front of Judge Lowrey:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

The above charges were held for court and were transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

