Local Man Behind Bars for Possessing Firearm, Drugs While on Parole

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after parole agents found him in possession of a firearm, drugs, and drug paraphernalia at his Limestone Township residence.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Paul Lewis Himes, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Friday, September 1.

According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Parole Agents Robert Zarilla and Richard Jones were in the performance of their duties around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, at 43 Carrier Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Agents Zarilla and Jones were at the residence to arrest the defendant, Paul Himes, for multiple parole violations.

Upon their arrival, they summoned Himes out of the residence. Himes came downstairs and was immediately detained at the base of the stairwell. Agent Jones then cleared the residence to ensure scene safety. While clearing the residence, Agent Jones located a .22 Caliber Savage/Stevens Model 86 C Rifle, the complaint states.

Agent Jones and Agent Zarilla took possession of the rifle due to Parole Regulations stating that Himes cannot have a firearm in the residence, the complaint indicates.

Patrol Agents Zarilla and Jones were notified by Himes there were drugs and paraphernalia located inside the residence. Patrol Agent Jones then retrieved the drugs and paraphernalia from the living room table and upstairs bedroom, the complaint notes.

Himes was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the PSP Clarion Barracks along with the rifle, drugs, and paraphernalia. While at the PSP Clarion Barracks, Himes was found to be a person not to possess a firearm due to two previous involuntary mental health commitments, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Himes was found to be in possession of the .22 Caliber Savage/Stevens Model 86 C Rifle, a multicolored bong with a glass smoking device, a rubber smoking device, plastic straws, a marijuana joint, a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine in a plastic baggie, an empty plastic baggie, and two plates.

Himes was arraigned at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, on the following charges in front of Judge Miller:

Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2

Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, September 12, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

