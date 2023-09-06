Lois F. Bowser, 97, of Sligo, passed away on Monday September 4, 2023 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on July 30, 1926 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Leslie and Laura (Early) Koch.

Lois married Ronald Bowser on March 14, 1946 and he preceded her in death on May 28, 2014.

She was a homemaker.

She also worked at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center for 13 years as a certified nursing assistant.

Lois was of the Christian faith and attended New Athens Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg.

In her spare time she enjoyed playing the organ, attending church and spending time with her family and friends.

Lois is survived by two daughters; Donna Swails and her husband Guy of Sligo and Crystal Cramer of Huey, one son; Eric Bowser and his wife Paulette of Gainsville, FL., eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and one brother; Drew Koch of Rimersburg.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son; Kem Bowser, six sisters; Alma Koch, Irene Flick, Dorothy Murray, Hazel Summerville, Helen Bowser and Alda Elmadollar, two brothers; William and James Koch, and two son-in-laws; Greg Cramer and Denny Lantelme.

Lois’s family will receive friends from 5 PM to 8 PM on Thursday September 7, 2023 at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 8, 2023 with additional viewing from 10 AM to 11 AM.

The service will begin at 11 AM with her nephew, Colin Koch officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorials be made to Clarion Forest VNA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.